Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

979 Reaney Ave

979 Reaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

979 Reaney Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath main level duplex unit in St. Paul! Home has wonderful charm with a built in buffet, a kitchen pantry, with refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout, and new appliances. Great three season porch for entertaining. Coin operated laundry in the lower level, with over 200 square feet of unfinished storage space!

Available immediately! This is a 16 month lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.

No pets. Garage parking spot available for an additional $25/month.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $3,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Reaney Ave have any available units?
979 Reaney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 979 Reaney Ave have?
Some of 979 Reaney Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Reaney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
979 Reaney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Reaney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 979 Reaney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 979 Reaney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 979 Reaney Ave offers parking.
Does 979 Reaney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Reaney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Reaney Ave have a pool?
No, 979 Reaney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 979 Reaney Ave have accessible units?
No, 979 Reaney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Reaney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 Reaney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
