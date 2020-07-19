979 Reaney Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath main level duplex unit in St. Paul! Home has wonderful charm with a built in buffet, a kitchen pantry, with refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout, and new appliances. Great three season porch for entertaining. Coin operated laundry in the lower level, with over 200 square feet of unfinished storage space!



Available immediately! This is a 16 month lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.



No pets. Garage parking spot available for an additional $25/month.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $3,000.