recently renovated fireplace

4 bedroom, 1 bath St. Paul home! Great sunny living spaces, built in fire place, spacious dining space with bar area. Updated kitchen cabinets. Tons of space in this home!



Available June 15th! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x's monthly rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.