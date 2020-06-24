All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

959 Burr St Apt 3

959 Burr Street · No Longer Available
Location

959 Burr Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Schedule a showing: https://calendly.com/brent-52tchomerental
4Bd/2BA $1725 Available on 3/1. Excellent location and close to main streets in St.Paul. Plenty of space in the unit. View video and photos: 959Burr-3.blogspot.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

