Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

956 Goodrich Ave

956 Goodrich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

956 Goodrich Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
One of a kind St. Paul home located just off Goodrich Avenue in St. Paul! Home has two large bedrooms on different levels, plus an office/den! Huge living room with a large dining room and fireplace. Sunny kitchen, restored bathroom with updated fixtures, great backyard views! 2 car garage. Wheelchair ramp that leads to the front door as well.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x Rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Goodrich Ave have any available units?
956 Goodrich Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Goodrich Ave have?
Some of 956 Goodrich Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Goodrich Ave currently offering any rent specials?
956 Goodrich Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Goodrich Ave pet-friendly?
No, 956 Goodrich Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 956 Goodrich Ave offer parking?
Yes, 956 Goodrich Ave does offer parking.
Does 956 Goodrich Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Goodrich Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Goodrich Ave have a pool?
No, 956 Goodrich Ave does not have a pool.
Does 956 Goodrich Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 956 Goodrich Ave has accessible units.
Does 956 Goodrich Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 Goodrich Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
