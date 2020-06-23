956 Goodrich Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities accessible garage

One of a kind St. Paul home located just off Goodrich Avenue in St. Paul! Home has two large bedrooms on different levels, plus an office/den! Huge living room with a large dining room and fireplace. Sunny kitchen, restored bathroom with updated fixtures, great backyard views! 2 car garage. Wheelchair ramp that leads to the front door as well.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be 3x Rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.