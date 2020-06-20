943 Hawthorne Avenue E

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in. HUGE detached garage! One main floor bedroom with hardwood floors living room kitchen. Upper level has additional second bedroom and the finished basement offers a family room and third bedroom. It has a nice yard, lots of windows and central AV! Close to bus lines, Lake Phalan's walking trails, shopping and more. Pets are considered with an additional deposit.. Qualifications are 600+ credit score - 3 times rent amount in total household income - clean background check - excellent rental or mortgage history. Application fee is $55/person and one time $150 administration fee due upon lease signing. One month deposit.