All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 943 Hawthorne Avenue E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
943 Hawthorne Avenue E
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

943 Hawthorne Avenue E

943 East Hawthorne Avenue · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

943 East Hawthorne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in. HUGE detached garage! One main floor bedroom with hardwood floors living room kitchen. Upper level has additional second bedroom and the finished basement offers a family room and third bedroom. It has a nice yard, lots of windows and central AV! Close to bus lines, Lake Phalan's walking trails, shopping and more. Pets are considered with an additional deposit.. Qualifications are 600+ credit score - 3 times rent amount in total household income - clean background check - excellent rental or mortgage history. Application fee is $55/person and one time $150 administration fee due upon lease signing. One month deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Hawthorne Avenue E have any available units?
943 Hawthorne Avenue E has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Hawthorne Avenue E have?
Some of 943 Hawthorne Avenue E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Hawthorne Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
943 Hawthorne Avenue E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Hawthorne Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Hawthorne Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 943 Hawthorne Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 943 Hawthorne Avenue E does offer parking.
Does 943 Hawthorne Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Hawthorne Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Hawthorne Avenue E have a pool?
Yes, 943 Hawthorne Avenue E has a pool.
Does 943 Hawthorne Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 943 Hawthorne Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Hawthorne Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 Hawthorne Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 943 Hawthorne Avenue E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity