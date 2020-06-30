942 Conway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom, one bathroom triplex located on a corner lot! This unit features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and a fenced in backyard (shared). Plenty of extra storage in the unfinished basement. Located in the Dayton's Bluff area, close to many parks and Downtown St. Paul!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/sPJFBYAqDc0



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $845, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.