Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

942 Conway Street

942 Conway Street · No Longer Available
Location

942 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, one bathroom triplex located on a corner lot! This unit features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and a fenced in backyard (shared). Plenty of extra storage in the unfinished basement. Located in the Dayton's Bluff area, close to many parks and Downtown St. Paul!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/sPJFBYAqDc0

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $845, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $845, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Conway Street have any available units?
942 Conway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 Conway Street have?
Some of 942 Conway Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Conway Street currently offering any rent specials?
942 Conway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Conway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 Conway Street is pet friendly.
Does 942 Conway Street offer parking?
No, 942 Conway Street does not offer parking.
Does 942 Conway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Conway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Conway Street have a pool?
No, 942 Conway Street does not have a pool.
Does 942 Conway Street have accessible units?
No, 942 Conway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Conway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 Conway Street does not have units with dishwashers.

