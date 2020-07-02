All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 938 Wakefield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
938 Wakefield Ave
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:35 AM

938 Wakefield Ave

938 East Wakefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

938 East Wakefield Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional two story single family St. Paul home - 2 bedrooms, plus den/office, 1 bathroom. Huge living room, separate dining room, kitchen with updated tile. Upper level with 2 bedrooms plus den with large closets, bathroom. One car detached garage.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,885. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Wakefield Ave have any available units?
938 Wakefield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 938 Wakefield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
938 Wakefield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Wakefield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 938 Wakefield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 938 Wakefield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 938 Wakefield Ave offers parking.
Does 938 Wakefield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Wakefield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Wakefield Ave have a pool?
No, 938 Wakefield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 938 Wakefield Ave have accessible units?
No, 938 Wakefield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Wakefield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Wakefield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 Wakefield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 Wakefield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law