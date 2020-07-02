938 Wakefield Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional two story single family St. Paul home - 2 bedrooms, plus den/office, 1 bathroom. Huge living room, separate dining room, kitchen with updated tile. Upper level with 2 bedrooms plus den with large closets, bathroom. One car detached garage.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Sorry, no pets allowed. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,885. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.