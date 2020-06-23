All apartments in St. Paul
929 6th St E Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

929 6th St E Unit 2

929 6th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

929 6th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Upper level duplex unit in St. Paul, clean and ready to move in today! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, great living space with an eat-in kitchen. Street parking. **Access to Laundry available in the basement!**

Available now! This is a one year (12 month) lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity to their unit.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,225. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No pets.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 929 6th Street #2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

