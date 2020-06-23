929 6th St E Unit 2

Amenities

Upper level duplex unit in St. Paul, clean and ready to move in today! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, great living space with an eat-in kitchen. Street parking. **Access to Laundry available in the basement!**



Available now! This is a one year (12 month) lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity to their unit.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,225. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No pets.



Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 929 6th Street #2