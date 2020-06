Amenities

The front exterior boasts a screened-in porch entrance and a lush green lawn that wraps around to the back, where you will find a small patio and access to the detached two-car garage. The interior features stunning wooden accents and flooring throughout, creating a rustic feel in each room. There is lots of natural lighting, and the communal living rooms are all spacious and open. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinetry.