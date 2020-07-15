All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

888 Sherburne Ave 2

888 Sherburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

888 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 BD 1 Bath Upper Unit in Saint Paul - Property Id: 301560

Office space and pantry in unit. Shared laundry in basement along with shared garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301560
Property Id 301560

(RLNE5859168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Sherburne Ave 2 have any available units?
888 Sherburne Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Sherburne Ave 2 have?
Some of 888 Sherburne Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Sherburne Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
888 Sherburne Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Sherburne Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Sherburne Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 888 Sherburne Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 888 Sherburne Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 888 Sherburne Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 Sherburne Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Sherburne Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 888 Sherburne Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 888 Sherburne Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 888 Sherburne Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Sherburne Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Sherburne Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
