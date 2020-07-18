878 Carroll Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at 651-789-9536**



One level living with this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a partially fenced backyard.

This home features a 3 season front porch, a built in buffet in the dining room, off-street parking, and an unfinished basement with laundry and great for extra storage. Close to shops and restaurants on Grand and Selby/Dale!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cChLY4T2RcQ&feature=youtu.be

**Video was created June 2018**



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 8/8/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.