All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 878 Carroll Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
878 Carroll Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

878 Carroll Avenue

878 West Carroll Avenue · (651) 764-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Summit - University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

878 West Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at 651-789-9536**

One level living with this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a partially fenced backyard.
This home features a 3 season front porch, a built in buffet in the dining room, off-street parking, and an unfinished basement with laundry and great for extra storage. Close to shops and restaurants on Grand and Selby/Dale!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cChLY4T2RcQ&feature=youtu.be
**Video was created June 2018**

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 8/8/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Carroll Avenue have any available units?
878 Carroll Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 878 Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 878 Carroll Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
878 Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 878 Carroll Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 878 Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 878 Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 878 Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 Carroll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 878 Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 878 Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 878 Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 878 Carroll Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 878 Carroll Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity