Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

873 Edmund Ave

873 Edmund Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

873 Edmund Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Huge 2 bedroom St. Paul home available May 1st! Beautiful hardwood floors, living room, dining room, kitchen on main level. Enclosed front porch and back porch area. Spacious bedrooms upstairs, double closets, and bonus bathroom space! Two car garage included.

Available May 1st. This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,750. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 873 Edmund

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Edmund Ave have any available units?
873 Edmund Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 873 Edmund Ave currently offering any rent specials?
873 Edmund Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Edmund Ave pet-friendly?
No, 873 Edmund Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 873 Edmund Ave offer parking?
Yes, 873 Edmund Ave offers parking.
Does 873 Edmund Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Edmund Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Edmund Ave have a pool?
No, 873 Edmund Ave does not have a pool.
Does 873 Edmund Ave have accessible units?
No, 873 Edmund Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Edmund Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Edmund Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 873 Edmund Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 Edmund Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
