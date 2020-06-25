873 Edmund Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Huge 2 bedroom St. Paul home available May 1st! Beautiful hardwood floors, living room, dining room, kitchen on main level. Enclosed front porch and back porch area. Spacious bedrooms upstairs, double closets, and bonus bathroom space! Two car garage included.



Available May 1st. This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $3,750. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.



Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 873 Edmund