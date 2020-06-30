All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
833 Grand Avenue
833 Grand Avenue

833 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

833 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Amenities: Hardwood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Grand Avenue have any available units?
833 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 833 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
833 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 833 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 833 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 833 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 833 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 833 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 833 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

