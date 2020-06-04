829 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104 Summit - University
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic St Paul two plus story with 5 bedrooms including awesome, new master suite. Central air, hardwood floors, great patio in the back yard, super location steps to Grand Ave shops and restaurants. Excellent, updated condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
