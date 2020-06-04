829 Portland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Classic St Paul two plus story with 5 bedrooms including awesome, new master suite. Central air, hardwood floors, great patio in the back yard, super location steps to Grand Ave shops and restaurants. Excellent, updated condition.