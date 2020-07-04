All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

825, Hardenbergh Place

825 Hardenberg Place · No Longer Available
Location

825 Hardenberg Place, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 212330

Spacious 2 bedroom 1bathroom
New kitchen, New carpet, Large porch
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212330
Property Id 212330

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have any available units?
825, Hardenbergh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 825, Hardenbergh Place have?
Some of 825, Hardenbergh Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825, Hardenbergh Place currently offering any rent specials?
825, Hardenbergh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825, Hardenbergh Place pet-friendly?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place offer parking?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not offer parking.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have a pool?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not have a pool.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have accessible units?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not have units with dishwashers.

