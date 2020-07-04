Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 825, Hardenbergh Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
825, Hardenbergh Place
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
825, Hardenbergh Place
825 Hardenberg Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
825 Hardenberg Place, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 212330
Spacious 2 bedroom 1bathroom
New kitchen, New carpet, Large porch
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212330
Property Id 212330
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5502398)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have any available units?
825, Hardenbergh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
What amenities does 825, Hardenbergh Place have?
Some of 825, Hardenbergh Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 825, Hardenbergh Place currently offering any rent specials?
825, Hardenbergh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825, Hardenbergh Place pet-friendly?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place offer parking?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not offer parking.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have a pool?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not have a pool.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have accessible units?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 825, Hardenbergh Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 825, Hardenbergh Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Macalester Groveland
St. Anthony
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law