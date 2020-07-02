All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 809 Portland Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
809 Portland Avenue - 2
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

809 Portland Avenue - 2

809 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available April 1st. Large open-concept one bedroom with bonus sunroom located just off Summit Avenue. This charming unit features high Crawford ceilings, hardwood floors, updated new kitchen including dishwasher and new bathroom. Landlord pays heat, water and trash. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, and internet cable. Parking spot available. No pets, no smoking. Call Meryl at 608-217-9572 -or view all our listings at northernsunriseproperties.com
Exquisite brick building located just off Summit Avenue. On site laundry. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and all of the amenities of the famous Grand Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Portland Avenue - 2 have any available units?
809 Portland Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Portland Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 809 Portland Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Portland Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
809 Portland Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Portland Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 809 Portland Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 809 Portland Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 809 Portland Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 809 Portland Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Portland Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Portland Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 809 Portland Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 809 Portland Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 809 Portland Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Portland Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Portland Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E
St. Paul, MN 55101
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law