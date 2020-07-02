809 Portland Avenue - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated internet access

Available April 1st. Large open-concept one bedroom with bonus sunroom located just off Summit Avenue. This charming unit features high Crawford ceilings, hardwood floors, updated new kitchen including dishwasher and new bathroom. Landlord pays heat, water and trash. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, and internet cable. Parking spot available. No pets, no smoking. Call Meryl at 608-217-9572 -or view all our listings at northernsunriseproperties.com

Exquisite brick building located just off Summit Avenue. On site laundry. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and all of the amenities of the famous Grand Avenue.