Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
801 North Dunlap St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 North Dunlap St
801 Dunlap Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
801 Dunlap Street North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Lexington - Hamline South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please visit our website for details on property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 North Dunlap St have any available units?
801 North Dunlap St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 801 North Dunlap St currently offering any rent specials?
801 North Dunlap St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 North Dunlap St pet-friendly?
No, 801 North Dunlap St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 801 North Dunlap St offer parking?
No, 801 North Dunlap St does not offer parking.
Does 801 North Dunlap St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 North Dunlap St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 North Dunlap St have a pool?
No, 801 North Dunlap St does not have a pool.
Does 801 North Dunlap St have accessible units?
No, 801 North Dunlap St does not have accessible units.
Does 801 North Dunlap St have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 North Dunlap St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 North Dunlap St have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 North Dunlap St does not have units with air conditioning.
