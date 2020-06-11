All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 792 Duluth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
792 Duluth Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:46 PM

792 Duluth Street

792 Duluth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

792 Duluth Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! Fresh paint throughout, an updated kitchen, and new flooring! This property also has stainless steel kitchen appliances, an eat-in kitchen, off-street parking, a fenced in yard, and an unfinished basement for extra storage! One bedroom is located on the main level, and the other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WP3cB1CaR20&feature=youtu.be

Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Duluth Street have any available units?
792 Duluth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 792 Duluth Street have?
Some of 792 Duluth Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Duluth Street currently offering any rent specials?
792 Duluth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Duluth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 792 Duluth Street is pet friendly.
Does 792 Duluth Street offer parking?
Yes, 792 Duluth Street offers parking.
Does 792 Duluth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 792 Duluth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Duluth Street have a pool?
No, 792 Duluth Street does not have a pool.
Does 792 Duluth Street have accessible units?
No, 792 Duluth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Duluth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Duluth Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law