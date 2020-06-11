792 Duluth Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***



4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled! Fresh paint throughout, an updated kitchen, and new flooring! This property also has stainless steel kitchen appliances, an eat-in kitchen, off-street parking, a fenced in yard, and an unfinished basement for extra storage! One bedroom is located on the main level, and the other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WP3cB1CaR20&feature=youtu.be



Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.