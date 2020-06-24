All apartments in St. Paul
786 Ashland Ave

786 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

786 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 4/1

2 BR/1 BA upper-level unit available 4/1! This home is located in a fabulous St. Paul neighborhood just blocks off Summit Ave. and features beautiful built-ins and natural woodwork, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite island and tons of cupboard space!

This home also features a light, bright and spacious sunroom, and an upper-level front porch. Grab a book and a cool drink this summer and relax in either one!

Pets okay! One max, cat or dog. Dogs must be under 50 pounds. $100 (refundable) pet deposit and $20 per month pet rent.

Water and trash INCLUDED in rent!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Available 4/1!
One garage space available, $50 per month

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 Ashland Ave have any available units?
786 Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 786 Ashland Ave have?
Some of 786 Ashland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
786 Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 786 Ashland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 786 Ashland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 786 Ashland Ave offers parking.
Does 786 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 786 Ashland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 786 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 786 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 786 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 786 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 786 Ashland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
