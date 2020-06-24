786 Ashland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 4/1



2 BR/1 BA upper-level unit available 4/1! This home is located in a fabulous St. Paul neighborhood just blocks off Summit Ave. and features beautiful built-ins and natural woodwork, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite island and tons of cupboard space!



This home also features a light, bright and spacious sunroom, and an upper-level front porch. Grab a book and a cool drink this summer and relax in either one!



Pets okay! One max, cat or dog. Dogs must be under 50 pounds. $100 (refundable) pet deposit and $20 per month pet rent.



Water and trash INCLUDED in rent!



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Available 4/1!

One garage space available, $50 per month



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.