786 Ashland Ave

Amenities
Available 4/1
2 BR/1 BA upper-level unit available 4/1! This home is located in a fabulous St. Paul neighborhood just blocks off Summit Ave. and features beautiful built-ins and natural woodwork, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite island and tons of cupboard space!
This home also features a light, bright and spacious sunroom, and an upper-level front porch. Grab a book and a cool drink this summer and relax in either one!
Pets okay! One max, cat or dog. Dogs must be under 50 pounds. $100 (refundable) pet deposit and $20 per month pet rent.
Water and trash INCLUDED in rent!
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
One garage space available, $50 per month
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.