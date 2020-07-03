779 Delaware Ave

Amenities

Main floor duplex unit for rent in the Cherokee Heights neighborhood in St. Paul. One block from the Cherokee Regional Park and the walking and biking trails of Lilydale/Harriet Island Regional Park. Features include recently remodeled full bath, 2 spacious bedrooms with window seat, three season porch, one stall in garage, washer & dryer on site, and plenty of extra storage. Water/sewer & trash included.



~ Tenant pays gas & electric



~ Available September 1st



~ Rent $1,350 per month



~ Deposit one months rent



~ No Smoking



~ Not Section 8 Certified



~ Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.



~ $45 Application Fee



~ For a Private Showing contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957.