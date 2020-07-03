All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:48 AM

779 Delaware Ave

779 Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

779 Delaware Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Main floor duplex unit for rent in the Cherokee Heights neighborhood in St. Paul. One block from the Cherokee Regional Park and the walking and biking trails of Lilydale/Harriet Island Regional Park. Features include recently remodeled full bath, 2 spacious bedrooms with window seat, three season porch, one stall in garage, washer & dryer on site, and plenty of extra storage. Water/sewer & trash included.

~ Tenant pays gas & electric

~ Available September 1st

~ Rent $1,350 per month

~ Deposit one months rent

~ No Smoking

~ Not Section 8 Certified

~ Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.

~ $45 Application Fee

~ For a Private Showing contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

