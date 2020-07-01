All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

776 Cherokee Ave Unit 2

776 South Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

776 South Cherokee Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Unit Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 May 1 move in Bring your Dog 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 247051

This Upper level 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex will be ready to go May 1st. Tenants Pay All Utilities, Laundry & Storage in the lower level. tenants handle lawn and snow removal. Street parking. DOGS ONLY okay with owner approval & additional deposit. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ AuntieBRentals. com Photos. owner doe NOT accept section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247051
Property Id 247051

(RLNE5717341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

