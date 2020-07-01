776 Cherokee Ave Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 May 1 move in Bring your Dog 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 247051



This Upper level 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex will be ready to go May 1st. Tenants Pay All Utilities, Laundry & Storage in the lower level. tenants handle lawn and snow removal. Street parking. DOGS ONLY okay with owner approval & additional deposit. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ AuntieBRentals. com Photos. owner doe NOT accept section 8.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247051

