All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 771 Sims Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
771 Sims Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

771 Sims Ave

771 East Sims Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

771 East Sims Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This adorable home has three bedrooms and one full bath room, a great fenced in back yard and a two car detached garage. There is a separate dining room and living room. New carpet throughout. There is additional storage in the basement along with washer and dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.

PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 - 12 x 10 Main
Bedroom 2 - 12 x 10 Main
Bedroom 3 - 16 x 12 Lower
Living Room - 20 x 14 Main
Dining Room - 10 x 9 Main
Kitchen 10 x 9 Main

Approximate Utilities:
Electric/Gas = $164/mo.
Water = $240/qtr.
Trash = $60/qtr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Sims Ave have any available units?
771 Sims Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 771 Sims Ave have?
Some of 771 Sims Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 Sims Ave currently offering any rent specials?
771 Sims Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Sims Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 Sims Ave is pet friendly.
Does 771 Sims Ave offer parking?
Yes, 771 Sims Ave offers parking.
Does 771 Sims Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 771 Sims Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Sims Ave have a pool?
No, 771 Sims Ave does not have a pool.
Does 771 Sims Ave have accessible units?
No, 771 Sims Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Sims Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 Sims Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W
St. Paul, MN 55114
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law