771 Sims Ave

Amenities
This adorable home has three bedrooms and one full bath room, a great fenced in back yard and a two car detached garage. There is a separate dining room and living room. New carpet throughout. There is additional storage in the basement along with washer and dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.
PETS - Cat or dog is allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.
**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.
Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application
Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.
NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.
This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.
Don't miss!!
Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 - 12 x 10 Main
Bedroom 2 - 12 x 10 Main
Bedroom 3 - 16 x 12 Lower
Living Room - 20 x 14 Main
Dining Room - 10 x 9 Main
Kitchen 10 x 9 Main
Approximate Utilities:
Electric/Gas = $164/mo.
Water = $240/qtr.
Trash = $60/qtr.