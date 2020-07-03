752 North Jessie Street, St. Paul, MN 55130 Payne - Phalen
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cozy home move-in ready! Close to multiple bus stops, downtown St. Paul, hwy 94, and hwy 35. Upon move-in Security deposit, first and last months rent will be collected. Contact me for details (916) 284-8456
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 752 Jessie St have any available units?
752 Jessie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 752 Jessie St currently offering any rent specials?
752 Jessie St is not currently offering any rent specials.