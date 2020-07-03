All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 752 Jessie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
752 Jessie St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:14 AM

752 Jessie St

752 North Jessie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

752 North Jessie Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cozy home move-in ready! Close to multiple bus stops, downtown St. Paul, hwy 94, and hwy 35. Upon move-in Security deposit, first and last months rent will be collected. Contact me for details (916) 284-8456

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Jessie St have any available units?
752 Jessie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 752 Jessie St currently offering any rent specials?
752 Jessie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Jessie St pet-friendly?
No, 752 Jessie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 752 Jessie St offer parking?
No, 752 Jessie St does not offer parking.
Does 752 Jessie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 Jessie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Jessie St have a pool?
No, 752 Jessie St does not have a pool.
Does 752 Jessie St have accessible units?
No, 752 Jessie St does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Jessie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Jessie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Jessie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Jessie St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law