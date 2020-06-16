All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 737 Mercer Street S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
737 Mercer Street S
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:25 AM

737 Mercer Street S

737 Mercer Street · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
West Seventh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

737 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2BR, 2BA is an amazing value for the area. Features include hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, large patio style balcony, 2 indoor garage stalls, master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom, window treatments installed and more! Tons of storage space in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Mercer Street S have any available units?
737 Mercer Street S has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Mercer Street S have?
Some of 737 Mercer Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Mercer Street S currently offering any rent specials?
737 Mercer Street S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Mercer Street S pet-friendly?
No, 737 Mercer Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 737 Mercer Street S offer parking?
Yes, 737 Mercer Street S does offer parking.
Does 737 Mercer Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Mercer Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Mercer Street S have a pool?
No, 737 Mercer Street S does not have a pool.
Does 737 Mercer Street S have accessible units?
No, 737 Mercer Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Mercer Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Mercer Street S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 737 Mercer Street S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity