Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

735 Victoria Street S

735 Victoria Street South · No Longer Available
Location

735 Victoria Street South, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 3BR, 2.5BA is an amazing value for the area. Features include hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, 3 true bedrooms, large patio style balcony, 2 indoor garage stalls, master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom, window treatments installed and more! Photos of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Victoria Street S have any available units?
735 Victoria Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Victoria Street S have?
Some of 735 Victoria Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Victoria Street S currently offering any rent specials?
735 Victoria Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Victoria Street S pet-friendly?
No, 735 Victoria Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 735 Victoria Street S offer parking?
Yes, 735 Victoria Street S offers parking.
Does 735 Victoria Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Victoria Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Victoria Street S have a pool?
No, 735 Victoria Street S does not have a pool.
Does 735 Victoria Street S have accessible units?
No, 735 Victoria Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Victoria Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 Victoria Street S has units with dishwashers.
