735 Victoria Street S

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 3BR, 2.5BA is an amazing value for the area. Features include hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, 3 true bedrooms, large patio style balcony, 2 indoor garage stalls, master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom, window treatments installed and more! Photos of a similar unit.