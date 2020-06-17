735 Mercer Street S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located just off West 7th Street and steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2+Den, 1.5 BA is an amazing value for the area. Features include hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, new carpet in the bedrooms and den, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, large patio style balcony, 2 indoor garage stalls, master BR with walk-in closet, window treatments installed and more! Location offers fast access to 35E and a quick commute to the airport or downtown St Paul. PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT