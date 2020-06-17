All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

735 Mercer Street S

735 Mercer Street · (612) 254-0149
Location

735 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just off West 7th Street and steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2+Den, 1.5 BA is an amazing value for the area. Features include hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, new carpet in the bedrooms and den, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, large patio style balcony, 2 indoor garage stalls, master BR with walk-in closet, window treatments installed and more! Location offers fast access to 35E and a quick commute to the airport or downtown St Paul. PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Mercer Street S have any available units?
735 Mercer Street S has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 Mercer Street S have?
Some of 735 Mercer Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Mercer Street S currently offering any rent specials?
735 Mercer Street S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Mercer Street S pet-friendly?
No, 735 Mercer Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 735 Mercer Street S offer parking?
Yes, 735 Mercer Street S does offer parking.
Does 735 Mercer Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Mercer Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Mercer Street S have a pool?
No, 735 Mercer Street S does not have a pool.
Does 735 Mercer Street S have accessible units?
No, 735 Mercer Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Mercer Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Mercer Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
