728 Marshall Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/458418f028 ----

BRING YOUR \"FURRY FAMILY!\" WE\'RE PET FRIENDLY! Hardwood floors, spacious kitchen & open closets.

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Off Street Parking by permit.

Laundry: Laundry in unit.

Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

Split level townhouse

Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.