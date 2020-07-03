All apartments in St. Paul
728 Marshall Ave

728 Marshall Avenue
Location

728 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/458418f028 ----
BRING YOUR \"FURRY FAMILY!\" WE\'RE PET FRIENDLY! Hardwood floors, spacious kitchen & open closets.
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Off Street Parking by permit.
Laundry: Laundry in unit.
Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.
Split level townhouse
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Marshall Ave have any available units?
728 Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Marshall Ave have?
Some of 728 Marshall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
728 Marshall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Marshall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 728 Marshall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 728 Marshall Ave offers parking.
Does 728 Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Marshall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 728 Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 728 Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 728 Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Marshall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

