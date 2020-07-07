All apartments in St. Paul
718 Van Buren Avenue

718 Van Buren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

718 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at (612) 547-9818**

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom main level duplex unit! A screened in front porch, mudroom, hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen, a dishwasher, back patio, on-site laundry, and a 2 car detached garage (shared) are some great features of this unit. Close to Como Park and Downtown Saint Paul!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-K0aZIfubM&feature=youtu.be
**Video was created April 2016**

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 6/8/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Van Buren Avenue have any available units?
718 Van Buren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Van Buren Avenue have?
Some of 718 Van Buren Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Van Buren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
718 Van Buren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Van Buren Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Van Buren Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 718 Van Buren Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 718 Van Buren Avenue offers parking.
Does 718 Van Buren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Van Buren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Van Buren Avenue have a pool?
No, 718 Van Buren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 718 Van Buren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 718 Van Buren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Van Buren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Van Buren Avenue has units with dishwashers.

