718 Van Buren Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com or at (612) 547-9818**



Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom main level duplex unit! A screened in front porch, mudroom, hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen, a dishwasher, back patio, on-site laundry, and a 2 car detached garage (shared) are some great features of this unit. Close to Como Park and Downtown Saint Paul!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-K0aZIfubM&feature=youtu.be

**Video was created April 2016**



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 6/8/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.