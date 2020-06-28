Rent Calculator
716 Sims Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 1
716 Sims Ave
716 East Sims Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
716 East Sims Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5162044)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 Sims Ave have any available units?
716 Sims Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 716 Sims Ave currently offering any rent specials?
716 Sims Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Sims Ave pet-friendly?
No, 716 Sims Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 716 Sims Ave offer parking?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not offer parking.
Does 716 Sims Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Sims Ave have a pool?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not have a pool.
Does 716 Sims Ave have accessible units?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Sims Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Sims Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
