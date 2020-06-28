All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 716 Sims Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
716 Sims Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

716 Sims Ave

716 East Sims Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

716 East Sims Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5162044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Sims Ave have any available units?
716 Sims Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 716 Sims Ave currently offering any rent specials?
716 Sims Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Sims Ave pet-friendly?
No, 716 Sims Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 716 Sims Ave offer parking?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not offer parking.
Does 716 Sims Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Sims Ave have a pool?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not have a pool.
Does 716 Sims Ave have accessible units?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Sims Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Sims Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Sims Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law