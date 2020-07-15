All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 712 Marshall Avenue - 712.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
712 Marshall Avenue - 712
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

712 Marshall Avenue - 712

712 Marshall Avenue · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Summit - University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

712 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 11

$1,285

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***
Lovely townhome in a great, centralized location in St. Paul. Schedule a showing today!
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Parking by Permit Only.
Laundry: Laundry in unit.
Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Split level townhouse
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 have any available units?
712 Marshall Avenue - 712 has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 have?
Some of 712 Marshall Avenue - 712's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Marshall Avenue - 712 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 is pet friendly.
Does 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 offer parking?
Yes, 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 offers parking.
Does 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 have a pool?
No, 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 does not have a pool.
Does 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 have accessible units?
No, 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Marshall Avenue - 712 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 712 Marshall Avenue - 712?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity