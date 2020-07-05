711 Sims Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been completely renovated on the main living floor with new flooring, walls, paint, windows, cabinetry, counter tops, kitchen and bath, appliances and more! Private new washer and dryer too located in the unfinished basement. You need to actually see the home yourself to appreciate it, you won't be disappointed! This neighborhood is home to many unique businesses and restaurants from Cadence Records and Coffee to Second Shift Studios



The basement is available for an artist space if desired.



Check out our home videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXXTC4O8J3s&list=PLjR8vIcZd8LreKl03kVcjv8D5zeA0GmF4



Lease Details: Tenants screened for criminal, credit, income and rental history. No pets, no smoking. Tenants pay gas, electricity, trash and cable.



Total Real Estate Success