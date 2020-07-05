All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 711 Sims Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
711 Sims Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:58 AM

711 Sims Avenue

711 East Sims Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

711 East Sims Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been completely renovated on the main living floor with new flooring, walls, paint, windows, cabinetry, counter tops, kitchen and bath, appliances and more! Private new washer and dryer too located in the unfinished basement. You need to actually see the home yourself to appreciate it, you won't be disappointed! This neighborhood is home to many unique businesses and restaurants from Cadence Records and Coffee to Second Shift Studios

The basement is available for an artist space if desired.

Check out our home videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXXTC4O8J3s&list=PLjR8vIcZd8LreKl03kVcjv8D5zeA0GmF4

Lease Details: Tenants screened for criminal, credit, income and rental history. No pets, no smoking. Tenants pay gas, electricity, trash and cable.

Total Real Estate Success

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Sims Avenue have any available units?
711 Sims Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Sims Avenue have?
Some of 711 Sims Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Sims Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 Sims Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Sims Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 711 Sims Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 711 Sims Avenue offer parking?
No, 711 Sims Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 711 Sims Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Sims Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Sims Avenue have a pool?
No, 711 Sims Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 711 Sims Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 Sims Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Sims Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Sims Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law