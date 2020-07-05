705 Sims Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a wonderfully updated kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and lots of cupboard space. The main level features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and one of the four bedrooms. All other bedrooms are located upstairs, as well as a bonus den/office space. A partially fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage are some other great features.



Video Link: https://youtu.be/RU9gDuZzpaQ



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO Realty Services today at (651) 321-1907 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.