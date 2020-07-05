All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 705 Sims Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
705 Sims Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:22 PM

705 Sims Ave

705 Sims Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

705 Sims Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a wonderfully updated kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and lots of cupboard space. The main level features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, and one of the four bedrooms. All other bedrooms are located upstairs, as well as a bonus den/office space. A partially fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage are some other great features.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/RU9gDuZzpaQ

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO Realty Services today at (651) 321-1907 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Sims Ave have any available units?
705 Sims Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Sims Ave have?
Some of 705 Sims Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Sims Ave currently offering any rent specials?
705 Sims Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Sims Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Sims Ave is pet friendly.
Does 705 Sims Ave offer parking?
Yes, 705 Sims Ave offers parking.
Does 705 Sims Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Sims Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Sims Ave have a pool?
No, 705 Sims Ave does not have a pool.
Does 705 Sims Ave have accessible units?
No, 705 Sims Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Sims Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Sims Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law