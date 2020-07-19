All apartments in St. Paul
691 Conway St # 2

691 Conway Street · No Longer Available
Location

691 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex unit in St. Paul. Brand new bathroom, new fixtures throughout the home. Restored hardwood floors, and new paint throughout the home! Perfect and ready to move in now! Easy access to downtown St. Paul or 94 for commute. Off street parking available. Great views from the back of the home of the downtown skyline!

Available April 1st! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity to the unit. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $2,900. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Conway St # 2 have any available units?
691 Conway St # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 691 Conway St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
691 Conway St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Conway St # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 691 Conway St # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 691 Conway St # 2 offer parking?
No, 691 Conway St # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 691 Conway St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 Conway St # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Conway St # 2 have a pool?
No, 691 Conway St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 691 Conway St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 691 Conway St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Conway St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 Conway St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 691 Conway St # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 Conway St # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
