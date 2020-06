Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

For a showing of this property, please contact Philip Black at philipb@reiprop.com or 651-470-8030.



Nice 2 bedroom unit with newer flooring, spacious master bedroom. Home is close to many shops and restaurants located blocks from main bus lines.

No felonies, no Unlawful Detainers, no section 8 or other subsidies. Deposit must come from one's own funds.