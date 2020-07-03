685 Harvard Street - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This lovely updated duplex is calling your name! You'll find your own entrance on the side of the home where you have access to the upper unit. Walking in you have an open concept living area with brand new flooring. This unit also has brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new paint throughout, new windows, and a completely new bathroom. This is a 3 bedroom home, all rooms are well sized. There is a blue shed available for extra storage included in rent. There is a washer and dryer in the unit that is coin operated and shared with unit A. School district #625.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1395 security deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are all included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are considered based on owners approval with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



**Will give a $100 credit to tenants for lawn and snow care responsibility**



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Upper & Lower Duplex in West Side Neighborhood