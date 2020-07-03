All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
685 Harvard Street - B
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

685 Harvard Street - B

685 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

685 Harvard Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This lovely updated duplex is calling your name! You'll find your own entrance on the side of the home where you have access to the upper unit. Walking in you have an open concept living area with brand new flooring. This unit also has brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new paint throughout, new windows, and a completely new bathroom. This is a 3 bedroom home, all rooms are well sized. There is a blue shed available for extra storage included in rent. There is a washer and dryer in the unit that is coin operated and shared with unit A. School district #625.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1395 security deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are all included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are considered based on owners approval with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

**Will give a $100 credit to tenants for lawn and snow care responsibility**

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Upper & Lower Duplex in West Side Neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Harvard Street - B have any available units?
685 Harvard Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 Harvard Street - B have?
Some of 685 Harvard Street - B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Harvard Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
685 Harvard Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Harvard Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 Harvard Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 685 Harvard Street - B offer parking?
No, 685 Harvard Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 685 Harvard Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 Harvard Street - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Harvard Street - B have a pool?
No, 685 Harvard Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 685 Harvard Street - B have accessible units?
No, 685 Harvard Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Harvard Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 Harvard Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.

