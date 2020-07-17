681 Dodd Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in. It has a larger detached garage! One main floor bedroom with carpeting in the living room kitchen. Upper level has additional 2 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath. (Toilet and tub) It has a nice fenced yard, lots of windows! Close to bus lines, and is right off of Robert street, shopping and more. Pets are considered with an additional deposit.. Qualifications are 600+ credit score - 3 times rent amount in total household income - clean background check - excellent rental or mortgage history. Application fee is $55/person and one time $150 administration fee due upon lease signing. One month deposit. Rent included $100 rent credit for lawn care and snow removal.