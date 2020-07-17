All apartments in St. Paul
681 Dodd Road

681 Dodd Road · (952) 470-8888
Location

681 Dodd Road, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in. It has a larger detached garage! One main floor bedroom with carpeting in the living room kitchen. Upper level has additional 2 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath. (Toilet and tub) It has a nice fenced yard, lots of windows! Close to bus lines, and is right off of Robert street, shopping and more. Pets are considered with an additional deposit.. Qualifications are 600+ credit score - 3 times rent amount in total household income - clean background check - excellent rental or mortgage history. Application fee is $55/person and one time $150 administration fee due upon lease signing. One month deposit. Rent included $100 rent credit for lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 Dodd Road have any available units?
681 Dodd Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 681 Dodd Road have?
Some of 681 Dodd Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 681 Dodd Road currently offering any rent specials?
681 Dodd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 Dodd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 681 Dodd Road is pet friendly.
Does 681 Dodd Road offer parking?
Yes, 681 Dodd Road offers parking.
Does 681 Dodd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 Dodd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 Dodd Road have a pool?
Yes, 681 Dodd Road has a pool.
Does 681 Dodd Road have accessible units?
No, 681 Dodd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 681 Dodd Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 681 Dodd Road does not have units with dishwashers.
