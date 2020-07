Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

668 Hoyt Ave. E. Available 05/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Home! - This is a beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in east St. Paul. This house has all you could want for a great price! Tiled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood floors, tiled bathroom, great backyard and much more! Available May 1st.



(RLNE3210074)