All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like
666 Jessamine Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
666 Jessamine Ave E
Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

666 Jessamine Ave E

666 Jessamine Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

666 Jessamine Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
nother fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in St Paul is available 9/1!! The home features hardwood floors, open layout, garage! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1295) (Security Deposit: $1295) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 666 Jessamine Ave E have any available units?
666 Jessamine Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 666 Jessamine Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
666 Jessamine Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Jessamine Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 666 Jessamine Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 666 Jessamine Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 666 Jessamine Ave E offers parking.
Does 666 Jessamine Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 Jessamine Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Jessamine Ave E have a pool?
No, 666 Jessamine Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 666 Jessamine Ave E have accessible units?
No, 666 Jessamine Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Jessamine Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 Jessamine Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 666 Jessamine Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 666 Jessamine Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 BedroomsSt. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. PaulNorth Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest SeventhMacalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityMetropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul CollegeMitchell Hamline School of Law