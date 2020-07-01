All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

653 Western Ave N

653 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

653 Western Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
4 bedroom Duplex house 3 blocks from main bus line - Property Id: 173518

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173518p
Property Id 173518

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5302223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Western Ave N have any available units?
653 Western Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Western Ave N have?
Some of 653 Western Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Western Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
653 Western Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Western Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 653 Western Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 653 Western Ave N offer parking?
No, 653 Western Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 653 Western Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Western Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Western Ave N have a pool?
No, 653 Western Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 653 Western Ave N have accessible units?
No, 653 Western Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Western Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Western Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

