Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

65 W. Montana Ave.

65 West Montana Avenue · (952) 807-4017
Location

65 West Montana Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent renovated single-family home available July 15th or August 1st. The home was just renovated - fully renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, and beautiful tile floors - updated bathroom, living room and bedrooms!

The location of the home is excellent! With great access to hwy 35 E, a great selection of neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops and retail stores, and is right next to a Rice Arlington Field/Sports Complex - a great public park with baseball/softball fields and indoor batting cages.
2 story single-family home, detached 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 W. Montana Ave. have any available units?
65 W. Montana Ave. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 W. Montana Ave. have?
Some of 65 W. Montana Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 W. Montana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
65 W. Montana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 W. Montana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 W. Montana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 65 W. Montana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 65 W. Montana Ave. offers parking.
Does 65 W. Montana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 W. Montana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 W. Montana Ave. have a pool?
No, 65 W. Montana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 65 W. Montana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 65 W. Montana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 W. Montana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 W. Montana Ave. has units with dishwashers.
