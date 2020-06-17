All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 646 Thomas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
646 Thomas Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

646 Thomas Ave

646 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

646 Thomas Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5123457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Thomas Ave have any available units?
646 Thomas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 646 Thomas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
646 Thomas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Thomas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 646 Thomas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 646 Thomas Ave offer parking?
No, 646 Thomas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 646 Thomas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Thomas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Thomas Ave have a pool?
No, 646 Thomas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 646 Thomas Ave have accessible units?
No, 646 Thomas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Thomas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Thomas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Thomas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Thomas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law