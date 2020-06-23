All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 622 Wells St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
622 Wells St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

622 Wells St

622 Wells Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

622 Wells Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3296206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Wells St have any available units?
622 Wells St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 622 Wells St currently offering any rent specials?
622 Wells St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Wells St pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Wells St is pet friendly.
Does 622 Wells St offer parking?
No, 622 Wells St does not offer parking.
Does 622 Wells St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Wells St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Wells St have a pool?
No, 622 Wells St does not have a pool.
Does 622 Wells St have accessible units?
No, 622 Wells St does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Wells St have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Wells St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Wells St have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Wells St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law