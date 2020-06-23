Rent Calculator
622 Wells St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
622 Wells St
622 Wells Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
622 Wells Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3296206)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 622 Wells St have any available units?
622 Wells St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 622 Wells St currently offering any rent specials?
622 Wells St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Wells St pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Wells St is pet friendly.
Does 622 Wells St offer parking?
No, 622 Wells St does not offer parking.
Does 622 Wells St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Wells St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Wells St have a pool?
No, 622 Wells St does not have a pool.
Does 622 Wells St have accessible units?
No, 622 Wells St does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Wells St have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Wells St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Wells St have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Wells St does not have units with air conditioning.
