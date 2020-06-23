All apartments in St. Paul
62 Geranium Ave W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

62 Geranium Ave W

62 Geranium Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

62 Geranium Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Recent paint, carpet, and cabinets. Off street parking, lots of storage, fenced garden area in back yard.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related offenses or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Geranium Ave W have any available units?
62 Geranium Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 62 Geranium Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
62 Geranium Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Geranium Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 62 Geranium Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 62 Geranium Ave W offer parking?
No, 62 Geranium Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 62 Geranium Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Geranium Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Geranium Ave W have a pool?
No, 62 Geranium Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 62 Geranium Ave W have accessible units?
No, 62 Geranium Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Geranium Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Geranium Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Geranium Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Geranium Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
