607 Virginia St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Come view this recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom upper level duplex unit, available nowin St. Paul! Move-In by the first week of November and receive 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Features include a large living room with beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer! Conveniently located close to Como Park, restaurants, Downtown St. Paul and more! Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewer, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,200. Sorry, no pets permiited and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!