All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 607 Virginia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
607 Virginia St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 4:59 PM

607 Virginia St

607 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

607 Virginia Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come view this recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom upper level duplex unit, available nowin St. Paul! Move-In by the first week of November and receive 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Features include a large living room with beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer! Conveniently located close to Como Park, restaurants, Downtown St. Paul and more! Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewer, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,200. Sorry, no pets permiited and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Virginia St have any available units?
607 Virginia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Virginia St have?
Some of 607 Virginia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Virginia St currently offering any rent specials?
607 Virginia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Virginia St pet-friendly?
No, 607 Virginia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 607 Virginia St offer parking?
No, 607 Virginia St does not offer parking.
Does 607 Virginia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Virginia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Virginia St have a pool?
No, 607 Virginia St does not have a pool.
Does 607 Virginia St have accessible units?
No, 607 Virginia St does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Virginia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Virginia St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law