Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice and clean lower level duplex located near downtown St. Paul and bus line. This unit features fresh paint, new carpet, appliances, cabinets in the kitchen and renovated bathroom. It also includes your own laundry in the unfinished basement with extra room for storage and one garage stall. The price includes water, garbage, sewage, and lawn maintenance. Call anytime to set up a showing.