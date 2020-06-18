All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

570 Fairview Ave. S. - B

570 Fairview Avenue South · (952) 356-3028
Location

570 Fairview Avenue South, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
pool
This multi-level duplex is located in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland nieghborhood. This unit spans over two levels and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with a large living room that opens up into an informal dining area and a kitchen with lots of counter space. Great yard to hang out in and enjoy.

Macalester-Groveland is one of the best places to live in Minnesota! Live close to campus so you can stay involved in college events and activities! Located only 1 mile rom the St. Thomas Campus and MacCalester and across the street from St Catherines. There are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks all within walking distance.

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenants is responsible for all utilities pooled charge of $375 a month includes Gas, electric, water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenants are also responsible for snow and lawn care. Sorry no pets allowed This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Fantastic SFH with huge kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B have any available units?
570 Fairview Ave. S. - B has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B currently offering any rent specials?
570 Fairview Ave. S. - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B pet-friendly?
No, 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B offer parking?
No, 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B does not offer parking.
Does 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B have a pool?
Yes, 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B has a pool.
Does 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B have accessible units?
No, 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Fairview Ave. S. - B does not have units with air conditioning.
