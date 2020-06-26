551 Jenks Avenue

Amenities

Now showing this spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a remodeled kitchen in a four-plex building. Conveniently located near bus lines in East St. Paul. This unit boasts hardwood floor, tile bathroom and a new high-efficiency furnace. Cats are permitted with additional fees. Sorry, No Dogs and No Smoking. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewer, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Wall A/C unit located in apartment and building features on-site laundry, new private concrete patio and includes a newly established community garden located in the side lot next door. Security Deposit: $900. Lease agreement through Aug. 31, 2020. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!