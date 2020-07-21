All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:01 PM

55 Front Ave

55 Front Avenue
Location

55 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderfully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that is on a double lot! This property features refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, new carpet, an enclosed front porch, a mudroom, space for a den/office, an unfinished basement with laundry, plenty of storage space, and a 3 car detached garage! Both bedrooms are located on the main level.

Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash/Stormwater, Electric, Gas, Telephone & Cable.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Front Ave have any available units?
55 Front Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Front Ave have?
Some of 55 Front Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Front Ave currently offering any rent specials?
55 Front Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Front Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Front Ave is pet friendly.
Does 55 Front Ave offer parking?
Yes, 55 Front Ave offers parking.
Does 55 Front Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Front Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Front Ave have a pool?
No, 55 Front Ave does not have a pool.
Does 55 Front Ave have accessible units?
No, 55 Front Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Front Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Front Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
