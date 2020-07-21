55 Front Ave

Amenities

Wonderfully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that is on a double lot! This property features refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, new carpet, an enclosed front porch, a mudroom, space for a den/office, an unfinished basement with laundry, plenty of storage space, and a 3 car detached garage! Both bedrooms are located on the main level.



Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash/Stormwater, Electric, Gas, Telephone & Cable.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

