538 Van Buren Ave B

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

VIDEO TOUR 3 Bed 1 1/2 bath Newly Painted Home - Property Id: 239285



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/pLh7gqhKe5U. This move-in ready home in Frogtown is newly updated. Large living room,updated kitchen,2 Bedrooms on the main floor with full bath, 1 bedroom and an office on the lower level with 1/2 bath. Laundry and off-street parking for two cars included (alley). Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care.Sorry NO PETS. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls, light rail.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239285

