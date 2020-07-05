All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 538 Van Buren Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
538 Van Buren Ave B
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

538 Van Buren Ave B

538 Van Buren Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

538 Van Buren Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
VIDEO TOUR 3 Bed 1 1/2 bath Newly Painted Home - Property Id: 239285

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/pLh7gqhKe5U. This move-in ready home in Frogtown is newly updated. Large living room,updated kitchen,2 Bedrooms on the main floor with full bath, 1 bedroom and an office on the lower level with 1/2 bath. Laundry and off-street parking for two cars included (alley). Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care.Sorry NO PETS. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls, light rail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239285
Property Id 239285

(RLNE5710774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Van Buren Ave B have any available units?
538 Van Buren Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Van Buren Ave B have?
Some of 538 Van Buren Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Van Buren Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
538 Van Buren Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Van Buren Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Van Buren Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 538 Van Buren Ave B offers parking.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 Van Buren Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave B have a pool?
No, 538 Van Buren Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave B have accessible units?
No, 538 Van Buren Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Van Buren Ave B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law