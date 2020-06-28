All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
520 Hazel St. North
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

520 Hazel St. North

520 North Hazel Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 North Hazel Street, St. Paul, MN 55119
Conway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Two Bedroom Single Family Home in Conway Neighborhood - Another great listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

This remodeled charming 2 bedroom/1 bathroom is a great place for you and your family to call home. With a large covered front porch that leads directly into a wide open living room and dine-in kitchen your family will love the open layout. The home offers two spacious bedrooms and full bath on the same level. The unfinished basement has laundry and plenty of storage space. Enjoy a large private backyard and parking pad for off-street parking. This home won't last long so make sure to schedule a showing right away.

This location can't be beat! Located right off of 94W, close to 694 and 494 and just minutes from downtown St Paul. Your entire family will enjoy the Conway Rec and Community Center the Sunray Public Library. This home is located close to bus lines, and tons of local shops and restaurants.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, trash, water/sewer). Tenants also responsible for lawn care/snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This home is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply (vet records required with application).

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

For fastest response, please TEXT Katie at 651-337-9050 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message .

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4359921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

